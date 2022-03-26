Saturday, March 26, 2022
     
Centre plans to resume printing PM's photo on Covid vaccination certificates in 5 states: Source

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2022 13:06 IST
With the conclusion of the Assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, the Centre plans to resume publishing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 vaccination certificates in these states.

Modi's photo was removed from the vaccination certificates in the five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur -- on January 8, after the announcement of the poll dates and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

An official source said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has desired for the resumption of printing of the prime minister's photo on the Covid vaccination certificates in these states on top priority.

"Necessary changes will be made on the Co-WIN platform to include the picture of the prime minister in the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five states," the source told PTI.

