West Bengal: Covid-19 restrictions extended till September 15 with additional relaxations. Check details

Covid-19 restrictions in West Bengal have been extended till September 15 with some additional relaxations.

Coaching centers are set to reopen in the state with 50% capacity. Theatres, auditorium centres, according to the latest guidelines can be open with 50% capacity as well. The state government also said that the night curfew will remain in place between 11 PM and 5 AM.

Earlier, West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 15,45,534 on Thursday as 717 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 18,402, a health bulletin said. North 24 Parganas registered the highest number of cases at 97 while the metropolis recorded 77 fresh cases.

Three persons succumbed to the disease in North 24 Parganas during the day while the city accounted for one death, the bulletin said. The discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 98.

Meanwhile, 3,80,50,837 people have been inoculated in the state thus far.

