Over 63 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 63 crore mark on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. According to the 7 pm provisional report, more than 65 lakh (65,39,745) doses were administered on Saturday.

Final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night, the ministry said.

Vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(With PTI Inputs)

