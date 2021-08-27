Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 90-lakh doses today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

India on Friday administered more than 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Congratulations to the citizens as India today administers historic 90 lakh #COVID19 vaccines until now - and still counting! Crossed fingers."

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

