Andhra: Bus vandalised, property damaged as RCB's IPL victory celebration turns violent in Kurnool | VIDEO

Kurnool :

Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool witnessed unrest late Sunday night following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL final victory, as celebrations turned chaotic and led to incidents of vandalism and public disorder. Soon after the match concluded, hundreds of enthusiastic fans gathered on the streets carrying flags and banners to celebrate the team’s win.

However, the celebrations escalated when a section of the crowd blocked traffic near the Raju Vihar Centre, causing significant disruption and panic among commuters.

The situation worsened when some individuals stopped a private bus parked along the roadside, pelted stones at it, and shattered its windows, causing substantial damage. Passengers inside the bus were left frightened amid the sudden outbreak of violence.

On receiving information, local police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. It took authorities nearly an hour to fully bring the situation under control and restore normalcy in the area.

Probe on to identify miscreants

Police officials have stated that while peaceful celebration is permitted, strict action will be taken against anyone found disturbing public order or damaging public and private property. The Circle Inspector of Kurnool confirmed that those responsible for vandalising the bus will be identified through CCTV footage and will face legal action accordingly.

RCB defeat Gujarat Titans in IPL final 2026

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets in the IPL final match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, GT were restricted to 155/8 in their 20 overs, struggling to build momentum after early wickets and failing to post a challenging total. In reply, RCB chased down the target in 18 overs, finishing at 161/5, with Virat Kohli leading the charge through a composed unbeaten 75-run knock that anchored the innings.

The visitors maintained control throughout the chase and reached the target comfortably with more than two overs to spare, securing their second consecutive IPL championship in a convincing final performance.

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