Thursday, August 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Over 1 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid in Rajasthan: Health minister

Over 1 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid in Rajasthan: Health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that 20 percent of the target population in the state has been fully vaccinated. 

PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: August 26, 2021 17:11 IST
Rajasthan, covid cases, covid 19 vaccine, vaccinations, health minister, health minister Raghu Sharm
Image Source : PTI

Over 1 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid in Rajasthan

Over one crore people have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine in Rajasthan, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday.

With this, 20 percent of the target population in the state has been fully vaccinated, he said. "A total of 4, 12, 67,359 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state. Of them, 3, 12, 58,116 have been given the first dose and 1,00,09,243 beneficiaries have received both doses," the minister said.

Sharma said there are 3,177 vaccination sites in the state -- 3,109 government and 68 private sites. The minister said in view of a possible third wave of coronavirus, the infrastructure of all the hospitals in the state is being strengthened.

He said availability of medical oxygen, along with ICU beds, is being ensured in 332 CHCs.

ALSO READ |  Kerala reported 58% Covid cases of India's overall tally in last 24 hrs: Health Ministry

ALSO READ | India logs 46,164 fresh COVID cases, active cases rise to 3.33 lakh

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News