Kerala reported 58% Covid cases of India's overall tally in last 24 hrs: Health Ministry

More than half of the country's total coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours were reported from Kerala alone, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, amid concerns surrounding an imminent third wave of Covid.

"46,000 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. 58% of these cases were reported from Kerala. Rest of the states are still showing a declining trend," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing.

Bhushan said Kerala has more than one lakh active cases while Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have 10,000 to one lakh active cases. Kerala contributes to 51%, Maharastra 16% and rest of the three states contribute to 4-5% of the cases in the country," he said.

The health secretary highlighted that 80 lakh doses of vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. As we speak, more than 47 lakh doses have been administered so far today, he added.

'Second wave not yet over'

The health secretary further said that the second wave of Covid-19 was "not yet over". "We are still in the second wave", he said.

"Usually there is an increase in Covid cases after festivals. The approaching month will have some festivals too. We should celebrate festivals while ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.

