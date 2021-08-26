India logs 46,164 fresh COVID cases, over 34,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 3.33 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. jhgjghm

India recorded 46,164 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 607 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 34,159 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.67 per cent and total recoveries to 3,17,88,440.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,33,725, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,36,365. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 51,31,29,378 samples have been tested up to August 25 for COVID-19. Of these 17,87,283 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Additionally, Kerala on Wednesday logged 31,445 fresh COVID-19 cases and 215 deaths, pushing the total infection count to 38,83,429 and the fatalities to 19,972 till date. The last time the state crossed the 30,000 mark was on May 20 when it logged 30,491 cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose further on Wednesday and crossed the 19 per cent mark, according to a state government release.

Among districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number with 4,048 cases, followed by Thrissur (3,865), Kozhikode (3,680), Malappuram (3,502), Palakkad (2,562), Kollam (2,479), Kottayam (2,050), Kannur (1,930) Alappuzha (1,874), Thiruvananthapuram (1,700), Idukki (1,166) Pathanamthitta (1,008) and Wayanad (962).

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday crossed the 60 crore-vaccination mark against Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country was pacing ahead in the fight against Covid with the mantra of "Sabka Swasthya, Sabki Suraksha".

"Earlier India administered: 10 crore doses in 85 days, 20 crore doses in 45 days, 30 crore doses in 29 days, 40 crore in 24 days, 50 crore in 20 days. And now, it just took 19 days to complete the 60 crore vaccination mark," Mandaviya said on Twitter.

Also, over 2 crore additional vaccine doses will be dispatched to the states from August 27 to August 31 to vaccinate school teachers and non-teaching staff on a priority basis. States/UTs may use UDISE (Unified District Information System of Education) data and co-ordinate with State Education Departments, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathanetc. providing necessary fillip to this vaccination programme.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Latest India News