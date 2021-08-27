Over 4.05 crore Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Health Ministry

Friday, August 27, 2021
     
Over 58.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories so far and more than 17.64 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the ministry said in a statement.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2021 17:52 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country.

 

More than 4.05 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

It said more than 4.05 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories for inoculation.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccines available to the states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the statement said. 



