COVID-19: 50% of eligible Indians administered first dose of vaccine so far, says Mandaviya

50% of eligible Indians administered first dose of vaccine, says Union Health Minister Mandaviya

More than 61 crore COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in the country as of Thursday, tweeted Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. He added that India has achieved a milestone as fifty percent of eligible Indians were inoculated with the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

"India achieves unprecedented milestone! 50% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Keep it up India, Let us fight Corona," tweeted the health minister.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with all states and union territories in the presence of Union Pharma Secretary S Aparna.

The progress of COVID-19 vaccination was reviewed and states were advised to focus on enhancing second dose coverage as well as immunization of school teachers and staff (both government and private).

States were apprised on prompt utilization of Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP) funds. States were also advised to ensure compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour and other precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming festival season.

More than 2 crore additional vaccine doses will be dispatched to the states from August 27 to August 31 to vaccinate school teachers and non-teaching staff on a priority basis. States/UTs may use UDISE (Unified District Information System of Education) data and co-ordinate with State Education Departments, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan. providing a necessary fillip to this vaccination program.

