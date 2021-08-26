Time gap between both doses of Covishield may be reduced, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Time gap between both the doses of Covishied may be reduced, say sources

The government is mulling to reduce the time gap between both the doses of SII's Covishield. If sources are to be believed the Union Health Ministry is soon going to take a decision in this regard.

According to the government, by reducing the gap between both doses, more people will be able to get the vaccine sooner, sources said.

The government thinks that this move is feasible now because there are many vaccines available for the people, apart from Covishield and Covaxin, and also because there is a sufficient amount of vaccines available in the country.

A few days back the Serum Institute of India (SII) chairman Cyrus Poonawalla had said that the ideal gap between two doses of Covishield is two months and another dose of the vaccine should be taken after six months.

Asked about a report in the medical journal Lancet that antibodies against coronavirus created by Covishield, the vaccine manufactured by the SII, decrease after some time, Poonawalla told reporters that it was true that the antibodies decrease, but "memory cells" remain.

"After six months, the antibodies go down and that is why I have taken the third dose. We have given the third dose to our seven to eight thousand SII employees. For those who have completed the second dose, it is my request to take a booster dose (third dose) after six months," he said.

