COVID-19: Active cases cross 15,000 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati Published on: August 27, 2021 17:19 IST
The gross positives in the state now rose to 20,09,245, recoveries to 19,80,407, and toll 13,788, according to the latest bulletin.

 

Active coronavirus cases shot past the 15,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh again on Friday.

The state reported 1,515 fresh cases, 903 recoveries and 10 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the latest bulletin said. In the last three days, the number of active cases increased by 1,373 to 15,050 as fresh positives have been outnumbering the daily recoveries.

The gross positives in the state now rose to 20,09,245, recoveries to 19,80,407, and toll 13,788, according to the latest bulletin.

In 24 hours, East Godavari registered 223, SPS Nellore 202, Chittoor 199, Krishna 163, West Godavari 143, Prakasam 132, and Guntur 129 fresh cases of Covid-19. The remaining six districts added less than 90 each.

Chittoor and Krishna reported three fresh fatalities each, East Godavari, SPS Nellore, Kurnool, and Srikakulam one each in a day. 

