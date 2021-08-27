Friday, August 27, 2021
     
India logs 44,658 cases, 496 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate stands at 97.63%

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 32,988 discharges in the last 24 hours.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2021 9:39 IST
covid cases today
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre

India recorded 44,658 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 496 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 32,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.63 per cent and total recoveries to 3,18,21,428.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,44,899, the ministry data showed. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,36,861. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 51,49,54,309 samples have been tested up to August 26 for COVID-19. Of these 18,24,931 samples were tested on Wednesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 7424 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 14061 384  1978364 1201  13766 16 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1162 35  51104 81  259  
4 Assam 8006 572765 681  5607
5 Bihar 105 715881 28  9650  
6 Chandigarh 36 64223 812  
7 Chhattisgarh 627 26  990100 78  13555  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4   10652 4  
9 Delhi 389 22  1412081 86  25080
10 Goa 933 169314 75  3187
11 Gujarat 159 815108 17  10080
12 Haryana 660 760065 18  9670
13 Himachal Pradesh 2058 206821 193  3579
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1078 23  319064 103  4404  
15 Jharkhand 140 13  342491 21  5132  
16 Karnataka 19344 466  2885700 1668  37206 22 
17 Kerala 170829 10959  3692628 20271  19972 215 
18 Ladakh 64 20244 207  
19 Lakshadweep 33 10243 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 79 781519 10  10516  
21 Maharashtra 53695 435  6247414 4380  136571 216 
22 Manipur 3572 38  106640 411  1763
23 Meghalaya 2815 70479 352  1292
24 Mizoram 7082 418  47567 375  202
25 Nagaland 871 17  28235 65  612
26 Odisha 7558 97  988090 721  7562 69 
27 Puducherry 760 120509 76  1809  
28 Punjab 401 22  583619 55  16358
29 Rajasthan 121 944973 15  8954  
30 Sikkim 1415 133  27742 180  367  
31 Tamil Nadu 18352 251  2552507 1797  34788 27 
32 Telangana 6295 19  645939 345  3864
33 Tripura 1164 51  80541 61  793
34 Uttarakhand 320 10  335121 22  7377  
35 Uttar Pradesh 345 1686034 28  22794  
36 West Bengal 9185 32  1517239 730  18393 10 
Total# 333725 11398  31788440 34159  436365 607 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

