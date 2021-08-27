India logs 44,658 cases, 496 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate stands at 97.63%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre

India recorded 44,658 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 496 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 32,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.63 per cent and total recoveries to 3,18,21,428.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,44,899, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,36,861. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 51,49,54,309 samples have been tested up to August 26 for COVID-19. Of these 18,24,931 samples were tested on Wednesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 3 7424 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 14061 384 1978364 1201 13766 16 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1162 35 51104 81 259 4 Assam 8006 1 572765 681 5607 7 5 Bihar 105 3 715881 28 9650 6 Chandigarh 36 1 64223 1 812 7 Chhattisgarh 627 26 990100 78 13555 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10652 1 4 9 Delhi 389 22 1412081 86 25080 1 10 Goa 933 1 169314 75 3187 1 11 Gujarat 159 1 815108 17 10080 1 12 Haryana 660 4 760065 18 9670 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 2058 4 206821 193 3579 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1078 23 319064 103 4404 15 Jharkhand 140 13 342491 21 5132 16 Karnataka 19344 466 2885700 1668 37206 22 17 Kerala 170829 10959 3692628 20271 19972 215 18 Ladakh 64 9 20244 6 207 19 Lakshadweep 33 5 10243 4 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 79 5 781519 10 10516 21 Maharashtra 53695 435 6247414 4380 136571 216 22 Manipur 3572 38 106640 411 1763 4 23 Meghalaya 2815 5 70479 352 1292 7 24 Mizoram 7082 418 47567 375 202 1 25 Nagaland 871 17 28235 65 612 1 26 Odisha 7558 97 988090 721 7562 69 27 Puducherry 760 5 120509 76 1809 28 Punjab 401 22 583619 55 16358 3 29 Rajasthan 121 7 944973 15 8954 30 Sikkim 1415 133 27742 180 367 31 Tamil Nadu 18352 251 2552507 1797 34788 27 32 Telangana 6295 19 645939 345 3864 2 33 Tripura 1164 51 80541 61 793 2 34 Uttarakhand 320 10 335121 22 7377 35 Uttar Pradesh 345 7 1686034 28 22794 36 West Bengal 9185 32 1517239 730 18393 10 Total# 333725 11398 31788440 34159 436365 607 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest India News