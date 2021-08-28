India logs 46,759 Covid cases, 509 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate stands at 97.6%

Saturday, August 28, 2021
     
According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 31,374 discharges in the last 24 hours.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2021 9:28 IST
covid vaccination, covid cases today
Image Source : PTI

Jalandhar: Beneficiaries in large number arrive to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at civil hospital vaccination centre in Jalandhar, Aug. 24, 2021.

India recorded 46,759 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 509 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 31,374 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.60 per cent and total recoveries to 3,18,52,802.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,59,775, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,37,370. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 51,68,87,602 samples have been tested up to August 27 for COVID-19. Of these 17,61,110 samples were tested on Friday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 7427 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 14448 387  1979504 1140  13778 12 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1150 12  51224 120  260
4 Assam 7781 225  573541 776  5618 11 
5 Bihar 107 715894 13  9650  
6 Chandigarh 39 64226 812  
7 Chhattisgarh 595 32  990179 79  13555  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10653 4  
9 Delhi 413 24  1412102 21  25080  
10 Goa 950 17  169385 71  3191
11 Gujarat 157 815126 18  10080  
12 Haryana 660   760080 15  9671
13 Himachal Pradesh 2077 19  207068 247  3582
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1060 18  319183 119  4404  
15 Jharkhand 139 342523 32  5132  
16 Karnataka 19326 18  2886906 1206  37231 25 
17 Kerala 181747 10918  3711625 18997  20134 162 
18 Ladakh 66 20249 207  
19 Lakshadweep 32 10245 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 76 781528 10516  
21 Maharashtra 53908 213  6252150 4736  136730 159 
22 Manipur 3596 24  106992 352  1767
23 Meghalaya 2682 133  70841 362  1294
24 Mizoram 7470 388  48080 513  206
25 Nagaland 845 26  28321 86  612  
26 Odisha 7577 19  988854 764  7628 66 
27 Puducherry 767 120575 66  1809  
28 Punjab 407 583651 32  16362
29 Rajasthan 107 14  944990 17  8954  
30 Sikkim 1409 27821 79  367  
31 Tamil Nadu 18069 283  2554323 1816  34814 26 
32 Telangana 6246 49  646344 405  3865
33 Tripura 1150 14  80655 114  795
34 Uttarakhand 324 335142 21  7377  
35 Uttar Pradesh 342 1686056 22  22794  
36 West Bengal 9167 18  1517965 726  18402
Total# 344899 11174  31821428 32988  436861 496 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

