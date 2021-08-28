India logs 46,759 Covid cases, 509 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate stands at 97.6%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jalandhar: Beneficiaries in large number arrive to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at civil hospital vaccination centre in Jalandhar, Aug. 24, 2021.

India recorded 46,759 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 509 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 31,374 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.60 per cent and total recoveries to 3,18,52,802.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,59,775, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,37,370. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 51,68,87,602 samples have been tested up to August 27 for COVID-19. Of these 17,61,110 samples were tested on Friday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 3 7427 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 14448 387 1979504 1140 13778 12 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1150 12 51224 120 260 1 4 Assam 7781 225 573541 776 5618 11 5 Bihar 107 2 715894 13 9650 6 Chandigarh 39 3 64226 3 812 7 Chhattisgarh 595 32 990179 79 13555 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 2 10653 1 4 9 Delhi 413 24 1412102 21 25080 10 Goa 950 17 169385 71 3191 4 11 Gujarat 157 2 815126 18 10080 12 Haryana 660 760080 15 9671 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 2077 19 207068 247 3582 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1060 18 319183 119 4404 15 Jharkhand 139 1 342523 32 5132 16 Karnataka 19326 18 2886906 1206 37231 25 17 Kerala 181747 10918 3711625 18997 20134 162 18 Ladakh 66 2 20249 5 207 19 Lakshadweep 32 1 10245 2 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 76 3 781528 9 10516 21 Maharashtra 53908 213 6252150 4736 136730 159 22 Manipur 3596 24 106992 352 1767 4 23 Meghalaya 2682 133 70841 362 1294 2 24 Mizoram 7470 388 48080 513 206 4 25 Nagaland 845 26 28321 86 612 26 Odisha 7577 19 988854 764 7628 66 27 Puducherry 767 7 120575 66 1809 28 Punjab 407 6 583651 32 16362 4 29 Rajasthan 107 14 944990 17 8954 30 Sikkim 1409 6 27821 79 367 31 Tamil Nadu 18069 283 2554323 1816 34814 26 32 Telangana 6246 49 646344 405 3865 1 33 Tripura 1150 14 80655 114 795 2 34 Uttarakhand 324 4 335142 21 7377 35 Uttar Pradesh 342 3 1686056 22 22794 36 West Bengal 9167 18 1517965 726 18402 9 Total# 344899 11174 31821428 32988 436861 496 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

