Image Source : AP COVID-19 in J&K: 4 more test positive for coronavirus; total rises to 18

Four more persons, two with travel history to abroad, have tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases to 18. "Four more positive cases in Kashmir; all from Srinagar district - two have travel history abroad; the other two have travel history outside J-K as part of religious congregation," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the union territory has now gone up to 18.

As one patient has died and one recovered, there are 16 active cases in the union territory, of which 12 are in the valley.

