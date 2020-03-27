COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Gondia reports first positive case for coronavirus

Friday, March 27, 2020
     
A 24-year-old man who returned to Gondia in Maharashtra from Thailand some ten days ago has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, District Health Officer Dr Shyam Neemgade said on Friday. 

Gondiya Published on: March 27, 2020 18:12 IST
A 24-year-old man who returned to Gondia in Maharashtra from Thailand some ten days ago has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, District Health Officer Dr Shyam Neemgade said on Friday. His report came in late Thursday night, the official informed.

"The man from Ganesh Nagar locality here had gone to Bangkok with friends from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh and had returned some 10 days ago," he said.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Local officials said he had flouted home quarantine rules and was detained on Wednesday by health department authorities after one of his friends from Rajnandgaon on the Bangkok trip tested positive.

The locality where he stays has been sanitised and his family members ar being tested for the virus, they added.

Contact tracing measures are underway, the officials said.

