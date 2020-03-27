Image Source : AP 10 more test COVID-19 positive in Telangana; state records 59 cases

Ten fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the state's total number to 59. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao told reporters that 10 persons had tested positive in a single day. While the first case was discharged after treatment, 58 others are undergoing treatment at designated hospitals. Besides this, 20,000 people were in quarantine either at homes or in government-run facilities. With a total of 724 positive cases of coronavirus as on Friday, India continues to battle COVID-19, which has claimed 16 lives in the country by far. The nation is on a complete 21-day lockdown as the government has directed strict measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 23,700-mark, with more than 5,29,000 positive cases.

Experts around the world are of the view that the only way to contain the virus from spreading further is lockdown and maintaining social distancing, however, WHO has advised nations to test every possible COVID-19 suspect and treat them as it said lockdown alone won't help to kill the disease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night during his address to the nation announced a complete 21-day lockdown in the country and urged the citizens to strictly adhere to the rules as it was very important to contain the virus at this stage warning people that if the situation goes out of control then its impact would be devastating for all.

