India COVID-19 toll mounts to 724; 17 deaths so far. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus confirmed cases toll has crossed 700-mark as the total number of COVID-19 infected people stands at 724 with 17 deaths. On Thursday, the country recorded maximum in a day, 88 new cases of coronavirus as India was in its second day of complete lockdown. Experts around the world are of the view that the only way to contain the virus from spreading further is lockdown and maintaining social distancing, however, WHO has advised nations to test every possible COVID-19 suspect and treat them as it said lockdown alone won't help to kill the disease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night during his address to the nation announced a complete 21-day lockdown in the country and urged the citizens to strictly adhere to the rules as it was very important to contain the virus at this stage warning people that if the situation goes out of control then its impact would be devastating for all. Globally, over 5,30,000 coronavirus confirmed cases have been reported including more than 24,000 deaths.

United States has now become the new home for coronavirus as confirmed cases in the country has surged to 85,594 including 1,300 deaths. Second in maximum number of confirmed cases is China with over 80,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths. Italy and Spain are also among worst-hit countries having maximum number of confirmed cases.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 0 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 11 0 1 0 3 Bihar 6 0 0 1 4 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 6 0 0 0 6 Delhi 35 1 6 1 7 Goa 3 0 0 0 8 Gujarat 42 1 0 3 9 Haryana 16 14 11 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 13 0 1 1 12 Karnataka 55 0 3 2 13 Kerala 110 8 6 0 14 Ladakh 13 0 0 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 20 0 0 1 16 Maharashtra 121 3 1 3 17 Manipur 1 0 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 0 19 Odisha 2 0 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 21 Punjab 33 0 0 1 22 Rajasthan 39 2 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 20 6 1 1 24 Telengana 34 10 1 0 25 Uttarakhand 4 1 0 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 40 1 11 0 27 West Bengal 10 0 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 647# 47 45 16

