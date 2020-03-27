Uttar Pradesh's Agra reports another COVID-19 positive case; state total reaches 42

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh's Agra reports another COVID-19 positive case

With one more positive coronavirus case surfacing in the Taj city, the number of Covid-19 cases in Agra has gone up to nine. District health authorities on Thursday evening confirmed one more positive case, that of a doctor who had returned from the US on March 21. The son of a nursing home director, the patient has been admitted to the isolation ward of the local medical college. With this, the number of positive cases in Agra has gone up to nine.

Seven members of a business family, who returned from Italy and were treated at Delhi's Safdarjang Hospital, have fully recovered. A female patient who fled from Bengaluru is under treatment.

While the entire country has gone under lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the police are working round the clock to keep the situation under control.

From food to medicines to general distress, emergency number 112 in Uttar Pradesh has received more than 4,000 calls in the past two days of the lockdown regarding various concerns.

According to government figures, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 42 with four patients identified on Thursday.

There are eight cases from Agra, three from Ghaziabad, 14 from Noida, eight from Lucknow, two from Pilibhit and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur, Moradabad, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Baghpat and Shamli.

Till date, 1,493 people have tested negative while the test results of 95 people are still awaited. More than 15 lakh people have been scanned at the international border while 2,188 villages on the Indo-Nepal border have been sanitised.

