COVID-19: India records 636 new cases, three deaths in 24 hours; active tally stands at 4,394

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, India has logged 636 fresh cases, while the number of active cases of the infection has increased to 4,394. According to the health ministry data, three new fatalities were also reported in a span of 24 hours -- two from Kerala and one from Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu health departments have formed teams and are actively monitoring the seven checkpoints situated in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border region to stop the spread of the emergence of coronavirus and sub-variant JN.1.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5 last year, but cases have again gone up after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website. According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

Notably, India has reported a total of 145 cases of Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 till December 28. The highest number of JN.1 variant cases were reported from Kerala. The state reported 41 cases of the JN.1 subvariant, the majority of which were home-isolated, official sources said. Both the central and state governments are keeping a close watch on the new Omicron Subvariant JN.1.

AIIMS issues guidelines for COVID

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has issued guidelines for COVID-19 suspected or positive cases that will be reported at hospitals following the sudden surge in the cases of coronavirus in the country. The JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola. The first case of the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 was reported in Kerala. A total of 109 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant have been detected in India until Wednesday, as per Health Ministry sources.

