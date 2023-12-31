Covid19: India records highest single-day rise in cases in seven months, logs 841 new infections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JN.1 is a Variant of Interest (VOI) which is under intense scientific scrutiny. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported more than 7,000 cases of COVID-19 JN.1 subvariant from 41 countries.

In the highest single-day rise In Covid cases, India on Sunday recorded 841 fresh cases of the noble virus, the health ministry's daily bulletin informed. The active cases number of cases has gone up to 4,309 cases.

Three new fatalities due to Covid-- one each from Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. India had recorded 865 new cases on May 19.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website. According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

Just a day earlier, Kerala reported the highest number of JN.1 variant cases. The state reported 41 cases of the JN.1 subvariant, the majority of which were home-isolated, official sources said. Ahead of the New Year, both the central and state governments are keeping a close watch on the new Omicron Subvariant JN.1.

JN.1 is a Variant of Interest (VOI) which is under intense scientific scrutiny. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported more than 7,000 cases of COVID-19 JN.1 subvariant from 41 countries.

AIIMS issues guidelines for Covid19

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has issued guidelines for COVID-19 suspected or positive cases that will be reported at hospitals following the sudden surge in the cases of Coronavirus in the country. The JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola. The first case of the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 was reported in Kerala. A total of 109 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant have been detected in India until Wednesday, as per Health Ministry sources.

