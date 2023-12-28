COVID-19: Delhi reports two fresh cases, samples sent for Genome Sequencing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, the national capital reported two fresh cases on Thursday. The Medical Superintendent of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital stated that reports of the positive cases have been sent for genome sequencing to confirm instances of the sub-variant -- JN.1.

Earlier today (December 28), Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj asserted that there are no new cases of JN.1 subvariant of COVID in Delhi at present after one patient infected with the virus was discharged on Thursday. "We have increased the number of tests. Yesterday, we performed 636 tests in private and government hospitals combined. Three genome sequencing results were received yesterday, out of which two were old Omicron variants and one was JN.1," Minister Bhardwaj said.

AIIMS issues guidelines for COVID

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has issued guidelines for COVID-19 suspected or positive cases that will be reported at hospitals following the sudden surge in the cases of Coronavirus in the country. The JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola. The first case of the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 was reported in Kerala. A total of 109 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant have been detected in India until Wednesday, as per Health Ministry sources.

COVID cases in India

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India recorded 692 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total active caseload increased by four, reaching 4,097, the health ministry data said. As per official data, six deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours - two in Maharashtra, and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal.

With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,10,944, with an increase of 702 cases in the last 24 hours. The total death toll due to COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 5,33,346, reflecting an increase of six deaths in the last 24 hours.

