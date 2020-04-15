COVID-19: HC restricts its, district courts functioning till May 3

HC restricts its, district courts functioning till May 3

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday decided to restrict its and district courts' functioning to urgent matters only till May 3, in view of the lockdown announced by the central government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, decided the restriction would be in place till May 3 and the urgent matters would be heard by video conferencing.

The committee, in its order, also said that the number of benches, hearing matters through video conferencing, would be increased further.

Till Wednesday, one division bench and two or three single judge bench were hearing the urgent matters.

The order also said that all pending matters before the High Court which were to be heard between April 16 to May 2 are adjourned to corresponding dates between June 16 to July 2, respectively.

The High Court had on March 25 restricted its and district courts' functioning till April 14.

In its order regarding functioning of district courts, the High Court said matters listed in the lower courts between April 16 to May 2 would also be adjourned "en bloc" and "information in this regard be uploaded on District Court website".

It also said that the District and Sessions Judges (DSJs) concerned, as already directed, may permit the judges and other staff officials to work from home, wherever possible.

"All hearings be done preferably through video-conferencing which would automatically result in decongestion in court complexes."

The High Court also directed the DSJs to ensure that video conferencing is done through 'Cisco WebEx'.

"Online training about the manner of use of said software be given to all the judicial officers and court-staff through Centralized Computer Committee.

"Such Centralized Computer Committee would, from time to time, seek necessary instructions from IT Committee of this Court on the aspect of video conferencing hearing and would also ensure that there is complete uniformity amongst all districts in this regard," the committee said in the order issued through the Registrar General's office.

The DSJs were also asked to take appropriate steps to ensure that the mechanism of mentioning of urgent matters in the district concerned is quick and efficient.

They have been also asked to depute judicial officers for hearing the matters, related to bail and urgent civil/injunction cases, corresponding to the need and requirement of the district concerned.

"For any hearing taking place within the court complex, it be ensured that the norm of social distancing is scrupulously adhered to," the High Court order said.

ALSO READ | Delhi court grants bail to accused in Pulwama attack conspiracy case

ALSO READ | Firing in Ghaziabad court after 2 lawyers argument on WhatsApp

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage