Firing in Ghaziabad court after 2 lawyers argument on WhatsApp

Ghaziabad lawyer held for allegedly firing at his colleague after an argument over WhatsApp

A Ghaziabad lawyer has been arrested for allegedly firing at his colleague at the district court following an argument on WhatsApp on Friday, police informed.

Lawyer, who has been identified as Vikrant Tyagi in his complaint told police that Rahul Chaudhary on Thursday night abused him on WhatsApp and threatened to kill him and his family.

On Friday morning, when Vikrant approached Bar president Sunil Dutt Tyagi to report the incident, Rahul allegedly fired at him thrice and fled away, the police said.

Vikrant's colleagues somehow saved him and the police was alerted. The police reached the court premises and recovered one used cartridge from the spot.

Bar President denies Rahul fired bullet in court premises

However, the Bar president denied reports of Rahul opening fire and said someone in the crowd fired shots. City Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said an FIR has been registered and the matter is being probed.

