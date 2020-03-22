Image Source : FILE First COVID-19 patient in Lucknow discharged healthy

There is finally some good news regarding the deadly coronavirus from Lucknow. The first corona patient in the city -- a 35-year-old Canada-based female doctor admitted to the isolation ward of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) -- was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after her two consecutive tests came negative.

KGMU Vice Chancellor Prof M L Bhatt said that the woman was admitted on March 8 and was the first case of COVID-19 reported in the city.

She has been discharged after two tests -- one on Friday night and another on Saturday -- came negative.

She has been advised home quarantine for next 14 days before being declared fit to move out and lead a normal life.

The VC also said that the tests for coronavirus infection of the woman will continue for next few days to keep track of recurrence.

"The discharge of the patient after recovery is a big morale booster for the health staff of the university as well as the people of the city," the Vice Chancellor said.

The NRI had come with her doctor husband and two-year-old son to her parents' house in Gomti Nagar on March 1.

She developed flu-like symptoms on March 7 and immediately reported to the KGMU where she was admitted soon after her test came positive.

The test of her husband, son and other family members tested negative.

However, a cousin with whom she came in contact, was tested positive and is still undergoing treatment at the KGMU.

