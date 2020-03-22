Image Source : FILE ICMR caps cost of Coronavirus tests at private labs at Rs. 4500

In a fresh guidelines for private labs, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has capped the cost of the tests at Rs. 4500 even as it urged the private players to do the tests free of costs 'in this hours of national public health emergency'.

This development comes amid rising coronavirus cases in the country that has forced various state and civic bodies to order shuttering of shopping malls, clubs, schools and other places of public gathering.

The cost includes Rs. 1500 for screening test for likely cases and an additional Rs. 3000 for a confirmed test.

As of now, only goverment laboratories are conducting the tests and doing it free of cost.

The test to be conducted by a laboratory which has NABL accreditation for real-time PCR assay for RNA virus. The tests should be done only when prescribed by a qualified physician as per the guidelines of ICMR for coronavirus testing.

"For the cost of testing, the national task force recommends that the maximum cost for testing samples should not exceed Rs. 4500. This may include Rs. 1,500 as a screening test for a suspected case and an additional testing in this hour of national public health. However, ICMR encourages free or subsidised testing in this hour of national public health and agency," said ICMR order adding that failure to comply with any of the above guidelines will result in legal action.

For the collection of samples and testing, ICMR has directed to follow appropriate biosafety and biosecurity precautions while collecting the samples. Alternatively, a coronavirus specific separate samples collection site may be created.

For reporting protocols, ICMR has asked all labs to ensure immediate and real-time reporting with the contact details to the ICMR headquarter database.

The apex Medical research body has also directed that coronavirus positive samples will need to be transported to NIV Pune under suitable biosafety and biosecurity precautions as laid down by ICMR. The negative samples will be destroyed within one week of collection.

As of now, India has reported over 300 positive cases of coronavirus with four deaths across the country.

(With inputs from ANI)