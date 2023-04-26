Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Covid-19: Delhi records 7 new fatalities, highest so far this year, positivity rate at 21.16%

Covid-19: Amid growing threats of rising coronavirus cases across the country, Delhi reported seven fatalities on Wednesday, the highest so far this year, and registered 1,040 fresh cases with positivity of 21.16%.

According to the data shared by the city government's Health Department, the national capital's overall infection tally to 20,36,196 while the death toll has risen to 26,613.

Covid was not the primary reason for death in three of the seven fatalities, while the finding of infection was incidental in two. The complete case sheets of the two other fatalities are awaited from hospitals, the department said.

The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 4,708. Of the total, 3,384 patients are in home isolation, it said. The fresh cases emerged from 4,915 tests, including 3,741 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, the data added.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: India records over 9,600 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally dips to 61,013

Maharashtra records 784 Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 784 new coronavirus infections and one fatality on Wednesday. The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 81,63,626, and the death toll to 1,48,508. The state had recorded 722 cases and three fatalities on Tuesday.

Notably, Mumbai recorded 185 cases and the sole fatality in the state was recorded in Thane city. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81%. There are 5,233 active cases in Maharashtra now.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News