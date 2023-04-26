COVID-19: India records over 9,600 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally dips to 61,013

COVID-19: India has logged 9,629 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 61,013 from 63,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which includes 10 reconciled by Kerala.
The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.61 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.
Active case tally:
The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,23, 045 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
Vaccination data:
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|1
|10635
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|391
|3
|2325283
|76
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|5
|66606
|6
|296
|4
|Assam
|5
|7
|738077
|7
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|850
|25
|840225
|93
|12308
|6
|Chandigarh
|337
|11
|98842
|40
|1184
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3025
|65
|1167131
|530
|14169
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11588
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4995
|16
|2003555
|1105
|26606
|6
|10
|Goa*
|446
|17
|257696
|88
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|1762
|64
|1276833
|307
|11074
|1
|12
|Haryana
|5011
|215
|1058057
|1138
|10730
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1270
|136
|315356
|399
|4237
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|337
|21
|476242
|81
|4789
|15
|Jharkhand
|366
|71
|437617
|44
|5333
|16
|Karnataka
|1895
|48
|4043020
|289
|40344
|17
|Kerala***
|15169
|1461
|6801635
|3768
|71776
|18
|Ladakh
|15
|4
|29312
|8
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|341
|23
|1044975
|49
|10783
|21
|Maharashtra
|5549
|227
|8008786
|946
|148507
|3
|22
|Manipur
|8
|1
|137798
|1
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|9
|1
|95198
|4
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|26
|3
|238256
|4
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|3
|35214
|3
|782
|26
|Odisha
|3323
|184
|1330488
|357
|9209
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|233
|43
|175039
|76
|1981
|28
|Punjab**
|3173
|49
|768734
|350
|19311
|29
|Rajasthan
|3549
|55
|1309991
|370
|9695
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|60
|8
|44007
|6
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3585
|55
|3565205
|525
|38064
|32
|Telangana
|363
|838944
|52
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|17
|2
|107105
|1
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|307
|4
|443543
|139
|7762
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4257
|432
|2112578
|1030
|23674
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|1614
|179
|2098111
|75
|21535
|Total#
|62293
|2367
|44323045
|11967
|531398
|19
|*Kerala- “ 0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 10 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1946 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 3270.
|***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.