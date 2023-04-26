Wednesday, April 26, 2023
     
  4. COVID-19: India records over 9,600 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally dips to 61,013

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2023 11:23 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India records over 9,600 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally dips to 61,013.

COVID-19: India has logged 9,629 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 61,013 from 63,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which includes 10 reconciled by Kerala. 

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.61 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

Active case tally:

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,23, 045 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

Vaccination data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 10635   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 391 2325283 76  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 66606 296  
4 Assam 5 738077 8035  
5 Bihar 850 25  840225 93  12308  
6 Chandigarh 337 11  98842 40  1184  
7 Chhattisgarh 3025 65  1167131 530  14169
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 4995 16  2003555 1105  26606
10 Goa* 446 17  257696 88  4014  
11 Gujarat 1762 64  1276833 307  11074
12 Haryana 5011 215  1058057 1138  10730
13 Himachal Pradesh 1270 136  315356 399  4237  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 337 21  476242 81  4789  
15 Jharkhand 366 71  437617 44  5333  
16 Karnataka 1895 48  4043020 289  40344  
17 Kerala*** 15169 1461  6801635 3768  71776  
18 Ladakh 15 29312 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 341 23  1044975 49  10783  
21 Maharashtra 5549 227  8008786 946  148507
22 Manipur 8 137798 2149  
23 Meghalaya 9 95198 1625  
24 Mizoram 26 238256 726  
25 Nagaland 1 35214 782  
26 Odisha 3323 184  1330488 357  9209
27 Puducherry 233 43  175039 76  1981  
28 Punjab** 3173 49  768734 350  19311  
29 Rajasthan 3549 55  1309991 370  9695
30 Sikkim 60 44007 500  
31 Tamil Nadu 3585 55  3565205 525  38064  
32 Telangana 363   838944 52  4111  
33 Tripura 17 107105 940  
34 Uttarakhand 307 443543 139  7762  
35 Uttar Pradesh 4257 432  2112578 1030  23674
36 West Bengal 1614 179  2098111 75  21535  
Total# 62293 2367  44323045 11967  531398 19 
*Kerala- “ 0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 10 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1946 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 3270.
***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

