COVID-19: India records over 9,600 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally dips to 61,013

COVID-19: India has logged 9,629 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 61,013 from 63,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which includes 10 reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.61 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

Active case tally:

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,23, 045 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Vaccination data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 1 10635 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 391 3 2325283 76 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 5 66606 6 296 4 Assam 5 7 738077 7 8035 5 Bihar 850 25 840225 93 12308 6 Chandigarh 337 11 98842 40 1184 7 Chhattisgarh 3025 65 1167131 530 14169 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 4995 16 2003555 1105 26606 6 10 Goa* 446 17 257696 88 4014 11 Gujarat 1762 64 1276833 307 11074 1 12 Haryana 5011 215 1058057 1138 10730 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 1270 136 315356 399 4237 14 Jammu and Kashmir 337 21 476242 81 4789 15 Jharkhand 366 71 437617 44 5333 16 Karnataka 1895 48 4043020 289 40344 17 Kerala*** 15169 1461 6801635 3768 71776 18 Ladakh 15 4 29312 8 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 341 23 1044975 49 10783 21 Maharashtra 5549 227 8008786 946 148507 3 22 Manipur 8 1 137798 1 2149 23 Meghalaya 9 1 95198 4 1625 24 Mizoram 26 3 238256 4 726 25 Nagaland 1 3 35214 3 782 26 Odisha 3323 184 1330488 357 9209 1 27 Puducherry 233 43 175039 76 1981 28 Punjab** 3173 49 768734 350 19311 29 Rajasthan 3549 55 1309991 370 9695 3 30 Sikkim 60 8 44007 6 500 31 Tamil Nadu 3585 55 3565205 525 38064 32 Telangana 363 838944 52 4111 33 Tripura 17 2 107105 1 940 34 Uttarakhand 307 4 443543 139 7762 35 Uttar Pradesh 4257 432 2112578 1030 23674 2 36 West Bengal 1614 179 2098111 75 21535 Total# 62293 2367 44323045 11967 531398 19 *Kerala- “ 0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 10 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1946 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 3270. ***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

