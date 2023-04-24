Dip in Covid! Maharashtra registers 226 fresh cases, active tally below 6,000

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid19

Covid19 : Maharashtra saw a 58 percent dip in Covid cases with 226 fresh cases being recorded, health officials informed. The state recorded no deaths. Just a day earlier, the financial capital of the country had recorded 550 new cases while the death toll remained at 81,62,120 with no deaths being recorded.

On Sunday, Maharashtra registered 545 cases and two deaths. The report said 505 patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 80,07,840 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,776.

According to the report, with 9,154 new tests -- 7,364 at government laboratories, 1,658 at private labs and 132 by self-testing kits -- conducted in the last 24 hours, their total number rose to 8,69,02,863. The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest 108 new cases followed by 37 in the Kolhapur circle, 29 each in Pune and Nagpur, 13 in Nashik, nine in Akola and one in the Latur circle, it said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. Since January 1, 2023, 86 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the state with 72.09 per cent of these patients aged above 60 years. Also, 87 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, said the department.

According to the report, Mumbai city logged 59 Covid cases, taking the overall count to 11,61,023, while the death toll remained static at 19,761. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.81 per cent.

