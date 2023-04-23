Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 fresh cases, active caseload stands at 67,806

COVID-19: India on Sunday (April 23) recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.

Active case tally:

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Vaccination data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 10635 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 451 42 2325101 49 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 1 66599 1 296 4 Assam 10 738070 8035 5 Bihar 861 76 839877 122 12307 6 Chandigarh 347 20 98740 27 1184 7 Chhattisgarh 3084 191 1165993 450 14167 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 6271 225 1999558 1734 26595 6 10 Goa* 539 33 257481 31 4014 11 Gujarat 1917 80 1276047 333 11073 1 12 Haryana 5672 181 1055022 756 10727 13 Himachal Pradesh 1719 2 314393 99 4237 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 494 60 475992 71 4789 15 Jharkhand 302 7 437492 29 5333 16 Karnataka 2172 102 4041949 272 40341 17 Kerala*** 17439 704 6793674 3005 71749 1 18 Ladakh 19 3 29303 5 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 369 23 1044819 42 10781 21 Maharashtra 6167 197 8006680 648 148502 5 22 Manipur 11 3 137793 2149 23 Meghalaya 12 4 95189 4 1625 24 Mizoram 25 13 238252 2 726 25 Nagaland 5 35210 782 26 Odisha 2926 229 1329516 273 9208 27 Puducherry 366 25 174856 37 1981 28 Punjab** 2167 172 767878 218 19307 2 29 Rajasthan 3780 38 1308760 366 9691 2 30 Sikkim 63 2 43989 10 500 31 Tamil Nadu 3676 16 3563646 502 38062 1 32 Telangana 329 18 838821 31 4111 33 Tripura 15 107097 940 34 Uttarakhand 366 22 443203 108 7762 35 Uttar Pradesh 4923 232 2110382 538 23672 2 36 West Bengal 1301 174 2097886 69 21534 Total# 67806 250 44292854 9833 531329 22 *Kerala- “ 1 ( one ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 07 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 2167 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 2926. ***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

