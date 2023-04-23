COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 fresh cases, active caseload stands at 67,806

COVID-19: India on Sunday (April 23) recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.
With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.
Active case tally:
At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
Vaccination data:
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.ALSO READ: WHO consideres new XBB.1.16 Covid variant 'interesting'
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|1
|10635
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|451
|42
|2325101
|49
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7
|1
|66599
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|10
|738070
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|861
|76
|839877
|122
|12307
|6
|Chandigarh
|347
|20
|98740
|27
|1184
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3084
|191
|1165993
|450
|14167
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11588
|4
|9
|Delhi
|6271
|225
|1999558
|1734
|26595
|6
|10
|Goa*
|539
|33
|257481
|31
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|1917
|80
|1276047
|333
|11073
|1
|12
|Haryana
|5672
|181
|1055022
|756
|10727
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1719
|2
|314393
|99
|4237
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|494
|60
|475992
|71
|4789
|15
|Jharkhand
|302
|7
|437492
|29
|5333
|16
|Karnataka
|2172
|102
|4041949
|272
|40341
|17
|Kerala***
|17439
|704
|6793674
|3005
|71749
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|19
|3
|29303
|5
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|369
|23
|1044819
|42
|10781
|21
|Maharashtra
|6167
|197
|8006680
|648
|148502
|5
|22
|Manipur
|11
|3
|137793
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|12
|4
|95189
|4
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|25
|13
|238252
|2
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|5
|35210
|782
|26
|Odisha
|2926
|229
|1329516
|273
|9208
|27
|Puducherry
|366
|25
|174856
|37
|1981
|28
|Punjab**
|2167
|172
|767878
|218
|19307
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|3780
|38
|1308760
|366
|9691
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|63
|2
|43989
|10
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3676
|16
|3563646
|502
|38062
|1
|32
|Telangana
|329
|18
|838821
|31
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|15
|107097
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|366
|22
|443203
|108
|7762
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4923
|232
|2110382
|538
|23672
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|1301
|174
|2097886
|69
|21534
|Total#
|67806
|250
|44292854
|9833
|531329
|22
|*Kerala- “ 1 ( one ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 07 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 2167 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 2926.
|***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.