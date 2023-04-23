Sunday, April 23, 2023
     
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 fresh cases, active caseload stands at 67,806

COVID-19: The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2023 10:40 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 fresh cases, active caseload stands at 67,806

COVID-19: India on Sunday (April 23) recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.

Active case tally:

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Vaccination data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 10635 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 451 42  2325101 49  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 66599 296  
4 Assam 10   738070   8035  
5 Bihar 861 76  839877 122  12307  
6 Chandigarh 347 20  98740 27  1184  
7 Chhattisgarh 3084 191  1165993 450  14167  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 6271 225  1999558 1734  26595
10 Goa* 539 33  257481 31  4014  
11 Gujarat 1917 80  1276047 333  11073
12 Haryana 5672 181  1055022 756  10727  
13 Himachal Pradesh 1719 314393 99  4237
14 Jammu and Kashmir 494 60  475992 71  4789  
15 Jharkhand 302 437492 29  5333  
16 Karnataka 2172 102  4041949 272  40341  
17 Kerala*** 17439 704  6793674 3005  71749
18 Ladakh 19 29303 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 369 23  1044819 42  10781  
21 Maharashtra 6167 197  8006680 648  148502
22 Manipur 11 137793   2149  
23 Meghalaya 12 95189 1625  
24 Mizoram 25 13  238252 726  
25 Nagaland 5   35210   782  
26 Odisha 2926 229  1329516 273  9208  
27 Puducherry 366 25  174856 37  1981  
28 Punjab** 2167 172  767878 218  19307
29 Rajasthan 3780 38  1308760 366  9691
30 Sikkim 63 43989 10  500  
31 Tamil Nadu 3676 16  3563646 502  38062
32 Telangana 329 18  838821 31  4111  
33 Tripura 15   107097   940  
34 Uttarakhand 366 22  443203 108  7762  
35 Uttar Pradesh 4923 232  2110382 538  23672
36 West Bengal 1301 174  2097886 69  21534  
Total# 67806 250  44292854 9833  531329 22 
*Kerala- “ 1 ( one ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 07 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 2167 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 2926.
***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

