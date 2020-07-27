COVID-19: Delhi records 613 fresh cases -- lowest daily count in two months; tally now 1,31,219

Image Source : PTI FILE

Delhi recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in two months, taking the infection tally in the city to over 1.31 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,853.

The previous lowest daily cases count was recorded on May 26 (412) when the total number of fatalities had stood at 288 and cumulative cases in the national capital at 14,465.

On May 27, the city had recorded 792 cases.

On July 20, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and from next day onwards, the number has been recorded in excess of 1,000 again.

On Sunday, the city reported 1,075 fresh coronavirus cases. And, on Monday it again dipped to three-figure count.

Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to a Delhi health department bulletin released Monday afternoon.

Twenty-one deaths were recorded on July 26, the lowest number of deaths reported in a single day since July 17 in the national capital, when 26 fatalities were reported.

The active cases tally on Monday was 10,994, down from 11,904 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,827 on Sunday.

The Monday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,853 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,31,219.

According to the Monday bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 12,436 are vacant.

Also, 3,751 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,16,372 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 6,638.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 7,685 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 3821, in all adding to 11,506, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 9,58,283.

The number of tests done per million, as Monday was 50,435, it said.

On Monday, the number of containment zones stood at 716.

