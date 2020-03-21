Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. COVID-19 crisis: Trump says these two drugs could be the 'biggest game-changer'

COVID-19 crisis: Trump says these two drugs could be the 'biggest game-changer'

The US President announced through his Twitter handle that he would be holding a press conference at 10 PM (Indian Standard Time)

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2020 22:46 IST
A file photo of US President Donald Trump
Image Source : AP

A file photo of US President Donald Trump

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases globally, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that a combination of two drugs, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, taken together 'have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine'. Trump further expressed his gratitiude to the US Food and Drug Adminsitration (FDA) for the discovery.

"... thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents) be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE!" the US President said in a tweet.

Fight Against Coronavirus

 

Trump also retweeted a post by Michael Coudrey, an activist and entrepreneur, who claimed that a combination of the two drugs was "highly-effective" in treating the virus.

"The patients enrolled in the study showed complete viral eradication around the 5th day of treatment," Coudrey said.

The US President further announced through his Twitter handle that there would be White House press conference at 10 PM (Indian Standard Time), in which a major announcement could be made on the latest updates in the effort against coronavirus.

Trump's tweets come as the global count of positive cases breached 2.9 lakhs, with close to 12,000 deaths reported so far.

Also read: Man with no travel history abroad tests positive for COVID-19

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X