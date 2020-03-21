COVID-19 crisis: Trump says these two drugs could be the 'biggest game-changer'

Image Source : AP A file photo of US President Donald Trump

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases globally, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that a combination of two drugs, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, taken together 'have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine'. Trump further expressed his gratitiude to the US Food and Drug Adminsitration (FDA) for the discovery.

"... thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents) be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE!" the US President said in a tweet.





HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains - Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

Trump also retweeted a post by Michael Coudrey, an activist and entrepreneur, who claimed that a combination of the two drugs was "highly-effective" in treating the virus.

"The patients enrolled in the study showed complete viral eradication around the 5th day of treatment," Coudrey said.

NEW DATA: A French study has demonstrated evidence that the combination of Hydroxychloroquine & Azithromycin are highly effective in treating Covid-19.



The patients enrolled in the study showed complete viral eradication around the 5th day of treatment. https://t.co/WnGs5PKOpn pic.twitter.com/JZzZ66w4rL — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) March 21, 2020

The US President further announced through his Twitter handle that there would be White House press conference at 10 PM (Indian Standard Time), in which a major announcement could be made on the latest updates in the effort against coronavirus.

Trump's tweets come as the global count of positive cases breached 2.9 lakhs, with close to 12,000 deaths reported so far.

