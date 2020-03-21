Coronavirus in West Bengal: Man with no travel history abroad tests positive for COVID-19

A man with no travel history abroad has tested positive for Coronavirus in West Bengal. This takes the total COVID-19 positive cases in Bengal to 4. The resident of Dumdum in North 24 Parganas district was admitted to a private hospital on Monday with fever and dry cough. His symptoms intensified since Thursday, an official said. The man's samples tested positive twice and he is currently at an isolation ICU of the hospital, the official further said.

Earlier in the day, a 22-year-old woman from Habra in the same district, with a recent travel history to Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, a woman with no travel history to a foreign country too tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Pune city. She had traveled to Vashi in Navi Mumbai to attend a wedding on March 3.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government today clamped down on non-essential social gatherings by shutting all restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs, hookah bars and massage parlours besides amusement parks and zoos from Sunday to March 31 to prevent spread of the Corona Virus infection.

The state government today wrote to the Indian Railways, urging it to stop all long-distance train services to the state. The state government has started a 24X7 emergency helpdesk at the state secretariat with numbers 1070 and 033-22143526 in regard to the pandemic.

