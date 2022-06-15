Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: 31 school students test Covid positive, fresh cases inch closer to 600-mark

Covid 19 Bengaluru: At least 31 students tested positive for Covid 19 and the number of new Covid cases rose to 582 in the last 24 hours in Karnataka's Bengaluru city. The positivity rate has gone up from 2.69 per cent to 2.83 per cent.

Twenty-one students of the New Standard English School studying in Class 6, and 10 students of MES School studying in Class 5 have tested positive for Covid. The incident had come to light when the symptomatic students were subjected to Covid tests during vaccination. Both the schools have been sanitized.

The Karnataka Health Department has asked schools and colleges to ensure precautionary measures in the backdrop of rising cases of Covid-19, especially in Bengaluru.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also been directed to initiate precautionary measures and maintain the Covid protocol in schools and colleges of Bengaluru. The education institutions have been asked to conduct compulsory thermal scanning at the time of entry for teachers, students, and staff.

If symptoms are found, they must be isolated and subjected to the Covid test. The authorities have been asked to confirm whether the staff members have received two doses and a booster dose of vaccination.

(With IANS Inputs)

