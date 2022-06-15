Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). At 8,822, India logs highest daily Covid count in around 3 months; 15 fatalities.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 8,822 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 15 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 15), the country saw a total of 5,718 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,67,088.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 53,637, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 50,548.

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,792. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported two more cases of the BA.5 variant of coronavirus, the state health department said. Both the patients, found in Thane city, had been vaccinated.

They recovered from the infection in home isolation, the department said in a press release. One of them was a 25-year-old woman and the other a 32-year-old man.

They were found to have contracted coronavirus infection on May 28 and 30, respectively.

According to the BJ Medical College, Pune, in the Whole Genome Sequencing of recent samples in Maharashtra, BA. 2 was the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38, the health department said.

On June 7, a case of BA.5 variant of SARS-COV-2 was reported in a 31-year old woman from Pune, it said. On June 13, three patients of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus were found in Mumbai. On May 28, for the first time in Maharashtra, four patients of B.A.4 sub-lineage and three cases of BA. 5 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were found.

The sub-lineages of Omicron were found in April in some parts of the world including South Africa. Last week, cases were also reported in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 9924 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 164 17 2305277 16 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64212 296 4 Assam 33 10 716246 7988 5 Bihar 136 9 818599 17 12256 6 Chandigarh 238 29 91405 19 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 195 28 1138487 10 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 3177 616 1885130 500 26223 2 2 10 Goa 549 74 242230 30 3833 11 Gujarat 920 88 1214663 77 10945 12 Haryana 1844 159 994026 271 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 148 1 280997 7 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 99 9 449522 9 4752 15 Jharkhand 65 13 430052 5 5319 16 Karnataka 3882 194 3913353 400 40108 17 Kerala*** 16278 406 6496280 1576 69842 7 7 18 Ladakh 22 3 28046 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 381 17 1032101 25 10739 1 1 21 Maharashtra 18267 787 7749276 2165 147875 4 4 22 Manipur 2 135121 2120 23 Meghalaya 5 92234 1 1593 24 Mizoram 199 9 227749 20 701 25 Nagaland 3 34736 761 26 Odisha 197 9 1279351 14 9126 27 Puducherry 49 11 163944 5 1962 28 Punjab 339 40 742738 22 17756 29 Rajasthan 596 53 1276498 34 9560 1 1 30 Sikkim 13 1 38718 2 453 31 Tamil Nadu 1632 179 3418312 153 38025 32 Telangana 1259 143 789433 76 4111 33 Tripura 1 1 99966 2 923 34 Uttarakhand 561 13 429892 38 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1510 120 2057311 164 23525 36 West Bengal 866 78 1998472 57 21206 Total# 53637 3089 42667088 5718 524792 8 7 15 ***Kerala 7-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.21 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

