  At 8,822, India logs highest daily Covid count in around 3 months; 15 fatalities

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 53,637, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2022 9:21 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • India saw a total of 5,718 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,792

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 8,822 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 15 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 15), the country saw a total of 5,718 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,67,088.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 53,637, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 50,548. 

Jump in active cases: 

An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,792. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported two more cases of the BA.5 variant of coronavirus, the state health department said. Both the patients, found in Thane city, had been vaccinated.

They recovered from the infection in home isolation, the department said in a press release. One of them was a 25-year-old woman and the other a 32-year-old man.

They were found to have contracted coronavirus infection on May 28 and 30, respectively.

According to the BJ Medical College, Pune, in the Whole Genome Sequencing of recent samples in Maharashtra, BA. 2 was the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38, the health department said.

On June 7, a case of BA.5 variant of SARS-COV-2 was reported in a 31-year old woman from Pune, it said. On June 13, three patients of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus were found in Mumbai. On May 28, for the first time in Maharashtra, four patients of B.A.4 sub-lineage and three cases of BA. 5 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were found.

The sub-lineages of Omicron were found in April in some parts of the world including South Africa. Last week, cases were also reported in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5   9924 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 164 17  2305277 16  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2   64212   296      
4 Assam 33 10  716246   7988      
5 Bihar 136 818599 17  12256      
6 Chandigarh 238 29  91405 19  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 195 28  1138487 10  14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 3177 616  1885130 500  26223   2
10 Goa 549 74  242230 30  3833      
11 Gujarat 920 88  1214663 77  10945      
12 Haryana 1844 159  994026 271  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 148 280997 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 99 449522 4752      
15 Jharkhand 65 13  430052 5319      
16 Karnataka 3882 194  3913353 400  40108      
17 Kerala*** 16278 406  6496280 1576  69842   7 7
18 Ladakh 22 28046 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 381 17  1032101 25  10739   1
21 Maharashtra 18267 787  7749276 2165  147875   4
22 Manipur 2   135121   2120      
23 Meghalaya 5   92234 1593      
24 Mizoram 199 227749 20  701      
25 Nagaland 3   34736   761      
26 Odisha 197 1279351 14  9126      
27 Puducherry 49 11  163944 1962      
28 Punjab 339 40  742738 22  17756      
29 Rajasthan 596 53  1276498 34  9560   1
30 Sikkim 13 38718 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 1632 179  3418312 153  38025      
32 Telangana 1259 143  789433 76  4111      
33 Tripura 1 99966 923      
34 Uttarakhand 561 13  429892 38  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1510 120  2057311 164  23525      
36 West Bengal 866 78  1998472 57  21206      
Total# 53637 3089  42667088 5718  524792 7 15
***Kerala 7-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.21
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

