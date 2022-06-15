At 8,822, India logs highest daily Covid count in around 3 months; 15 fatalities. 

Highlights
- An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- India saw a total of 5,718 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,792
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 8,822 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 15 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 15), the country saw a total of 5,718 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,67,088.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 53,637, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 50,548.
Jump in active cases:
An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,792. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported two more cases of the BA.5 variant of coronavirus, the state health department said. Both the patients, found in Thane city, had been vaccinated.
They recovered from the infection in home isolation, the department said in a press release. One of them was a 25-year-old woman and the other a 32-year-old man.
They were found to have contracted coronavirus infection on May 28 and 30, respectively.
According to the BJ Medical College, Pune, in the Whole Genome Sequencing of recent samples in Maharashtra, BA. 2 was the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38, the health department said.
On June 7, a case of BA.5 variant of SARS-COV-2 was reported in a 31-year old woman from Pune, it said. On June 13, three patients of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus were found in Mumbai. On May 28, for the first time in Maharashtra, four patients of B.A.4 sub-lineage and three cases of BA. 5 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were found.
The sub-lineages of Omicron were found in April in some parts of the world including South Africa. Last week, cases were also reported in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
ALSO READ: China lifts two-year Covid visa ban on Indians; to allow return of stranded professionals, families
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|9924
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|164
|17
|2305277
|16
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|64212
|296
|4
|Assam
|33
|10
|716246
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|136
|9
|818599
|17
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|238
|29
|91405
|19
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|195
|28
|1138487
|10
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3177
|616
|1885130
|500
|26223
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|549
|74
|242230
|30
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|920
|88
|1214663
|77
|10945
|12
|Haryana
|1844
|159
|994026
|271
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|148
|1
|280997
|7
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|99
|9
|449522
|9
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|65
|13
|430052
|5
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|3882
|194
|3913353
|400
|40108
|17
|Kerala***
|16278
|406
|6496280
|1576
|69842
|7
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|22
|3
|28046
|2
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|381
|17
|1032101
|25
|10739
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|18267
|787
|7749276
|2165
|147875
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|2
|135121
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|5
|92234
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|199
|9
|227749
|20
|701
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|34736
|761
|26
|Odisha
|197
|9
|1279351
|14
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|49
|11
|163944
|5
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|339
|40
|742738
|22
|17756
|29
|Rajasthan
|596
|53
|1276498
|34
|9560
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|13
|1
|38718
|2
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1632
|179
|3418312
|153
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|1259
|143
|789433
|76
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|1
|99966
|2
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|561
|13
|429892
|38
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1510
|120
|2057311
|164
|23525
|36
|West Bengal
|866
|78
|1998472
|57
|21206
|Total#
|53637
|3089
|42667088
|5718
|524792
|8
|7
|15
|***Kerala 7-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.21
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: FIRST cat-to-human Covid transmission documented