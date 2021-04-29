Covaxin price reduced from Rs 600 to Rs 400 per dose for states, says Bharat Biotech

Image Source : AP Covaxin price reduced for state government hospitals.

Covaxin vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced a drop in the price of its vaccine that will be made available to the state governments. India's indigenously developed vaccine will now be available at Rs 400 per dose instead of Rs 600 for state government hospitals.

Bharat Biotech in a statement said it is deeply concerned with the critical pandemic circumstances that India is facing at this time. Recongnizing the enormour challenges to the publiuc health care system, we have made COVAXIN available to State Governments at a price of Rs 400 per dose.

We wish to be transparent in our approach to pricing which was determined by internally funded product management, several operationally-intensive BSL-3 manufacturing facilities (the first of its kind in our country) and clinical trials.

We wish to champion "Innovation in India" and our commitment to public health is absolute.

The cumulative vaccination in the country has crossed the 15 crore mark, said Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry in a statement on Thursday.

As per the provisional report till 7 am on Thursday, 15,00,20,648 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,07,065 sessions.

"These include 93,67,520 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 61,47,918 HCWs who have taken the second dose. About 1,23,19,903 front line workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,12,789 who have taken the second dose," the ministry said.

About 5,14,99,834 beneficiaries above 60 years received the first dose and 98,92,380 received the second dose. 5,10,24,886 between 45 to 60 years received first dose and 31,55,418 received second dose.

Ten states account for 67.18 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. More than 21 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"As on Day-103 of the vaccination drive on April 28, 21,93,281 vaccine doses were given. 12,82,135 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 20,944 sessions for the first dose and 9,11,146 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine," the ministry said.

