Covishield price for states reduced from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, Adar Poonawalla tweets

Covishield price for states has been reduced from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose. Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday tweeted that the revised price will be effective immediately.

"As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of Serum Institute of India, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, effective immediately," Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla's announcement has come a couple of days after the Centre asked both SII and Bharat Biotech manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin respectively, to reduce prices of Covid vaccines.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has fixed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and at Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals.

Both vaccines are available to the central government at a rate of Rs 150 per dose.

Many states have objected to different prices of the vaccines, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying this is not time for profiteering.

India has announced expansion of its COVID-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1, registration for which started today.

