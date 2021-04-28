CoWIN server faces issues as Vaccine registration opens for 18+

Image Source : COWIN CoWIN server faces issues as COVID vaccine registration opens for 18+.

Today, April 28, 4 pm, government opened registration for vaccination of people above the age of 18 against COVID-19 on multiple platforms such as CoWIN app, CoWIN website, Aarogya Setu App and Umang App. These are government's dedicated website for the drive. However, due to rush, it seemed the platforms malfunctioned and showed error "CoWIN server is facing issues. Please try later."

Due to heavy traffic, the government portal is facing issues. The users are unable to register themselves for the COVID vaccination.

"More than 1 crore people are trying to register that is why the server is facing issues," says CoWIN app chief RS Sharma to India TV.

As of now, the page is loading fine but the users are getting delayed OTPs due to which they are not able to log in. This is due to the heavy traffic that the website is facing as the demand for these vaccines is high. Reacting on the server issue, Aarogya Setu handle tweeted:

"Cowin Portal is working. There was a minor glitch at 4 PM that was fixed. 18 plus can register."

Until now, vaccine registration was open only for people aged above 45 years. Starting today, the vaccine registration portal has opened for the 18 to 44 years age group. Once the portal starts working properly, you can register for the vaccine and get vaccinated in the coming days.

Here's how you can register for the vaccine via CoWIN portal:

Head over to www.cowin.gov.in. Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’. Click on ‘Register Yourself. Enter mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’. Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to get yourself registered.

With the massive surge in Covid cases across the country, i phase 3 of vaccination drive, the Centre had opened inoculation for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1.