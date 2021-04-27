Can't be mute spectator during national crisis, says Supreme Court; questions vaccine pricing

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Supreme Court questioned the rationale different pricing of Covid vaccines.

Obeserving that it can't remain a silent spectator amid a national crisis like the present massive Covid wave in the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will coordinate the efforts between the states. The Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat said that while the high courts were better placed to monitor the situation in their respective regions, the top court can not sit silently over what is happening in the country.

"We are playing complementary role, if High Courts have any difficulty in dealing with issues due to territorial limitations, we will help," the apex court bench said.

The Supreme Court also questioned the rationale behind different pricing of Covid vaccines. The court has asked the Centre to clarify over the issue.

The apex court asked the state governments to file replies by Thursday with regard to their health infrastructure and said that the high courts are not restrained from passing any directions as they are hearing the cases in their respective states and they know the ground situation better.

The court fixed the matter for hearing on Friday and said that the Supreme Court is here to complement the high courts.

When asked by Justice Bhat - "What is your national plan to deal with the crisis? Is vaccination main option to deal with it," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied, "The Matter is being treated at the highest executive level and the States and the Prime Minister are dealing with the issue."

