'Citizens can approach nearest army hospitals': PM Modi reviews Army’s preparedness for Covid management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the Army’s preparedness and initiatives for Covid management with Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Naravane informed the Prime Minister that medical staff of the Army are being made available to various state governments. He also briefed the PM that Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country.

General MM Naravane apprised PM Modi that Army is opening up its hospitals for civilans wherever possible. He also added that citizens can approach their nearest army hospitals.

General MM Naravane informed the PM that the Army is helping with manpower for imported Oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them.

PM Modi has been holding daily meetings with various organisations and officials as the government marshals its resources to fight the pandemic raging in various parts of the country.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

