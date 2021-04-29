'Leave India': US tells its citizens as Covid-19 ravages Southeast Asian country

Image Source : AP (FILE. REPRESENTATIONAL) 'Leave India': US tells its citizens as Covid-19 ravages Southeast Asia country

The United States government has told its citizens to leave India as soon as possible amid worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

The Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs has issued a Level 4 travel advisory. It is the highest travel advisory issued by the country.

"#India: Access to medical care is severely limited due to COVID-19 cases. U.S. citizens wishing to depart should use available commercial options now," the department tweeted. "Daily direct flights to the US and flights via Paris and Frankfurt are available," it added.

There are 14 direct daily flights between India and the US and other services that connect through Europe, it said.

Earlier this month, the country had advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India. "Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had said.

The United Kingdom has already added India to its travel "red list" on a precautionary basis. Australia too has banned all flights from India after a jump in infections.

