'Don't beg... can be deported'; Pakistan issues strict warning to Hajj Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh:

Pakistan has issued a strict advisory to its Hajj pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia, warning them against begging, pickpocketing, illegal ways of collecting money. The Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia urged the country's Hajj pilgrims to comply with laws and Saudi visa rules through its AI-generated video shared on social media handle - X.

The embassy said Saudi Arabia has a zero-tolerance approach towards begging and unauthorised collection of money, particularly in holy sites of Mecca and Medina. The embassy reminded pilgrims not to use any unauthorised local services and to follow the visa policy strictly.

Saudi Arabia's New Umrah Visa Rules

Saudi Arabia has tweaked the one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa rules, introduced in July, saying the pilgrims must book an approved service package for every visit. The visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issue, the pilgrims can stay for a total of 90 days.

What is Nusuk Umrah Card?

Saudi authorities earlier launched the Nusuk Umrah Card, a digital initiative aimed at making the annual Hajj pilgrimage smoother and more organized for both domestic and international pilgrims. The Nusuk Umrah Card is designed to assist pilgrims in multiple ways: it helps prevent illegal entry for unauthorized pilgrims, ensures smoother navigation through the pilgrimage, and provides quick access to transport services such as shuttles and buses. Additionally, it aids authorities in crowd management, facilitates refueling for transport vehicles, and provides pilgrims with easy access to information about accommodations and travel routes.

The card also serves as an identification tool, allowing the Saudi government to maintain accurate records of pilgrims’ personal information, addresses, and health details. This ensures that every pilgrim’s journey is safer and more organized, reducing inconveniences during Hajj. Domestic pilgrims can use the Nusuk Umrah Card digitally via mobile devices, while international pilgrims will receive a printed version upon arrival.

Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, attracts millions of Muslims from around the world each year. It is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, mandatory at least once in a lifetime for all physically and financially capable Muslims. It takes place in the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and remains one of the most significant religious gatherings in the world.

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