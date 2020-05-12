Coronavirus vaccine: India on course, govt's scientific advisor lays out a time frame

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus vaccine: India on course, govt's scientific advisor Vijay Raghavan lays out a time frame

Novel coronavirus has claimed more than 2,87,000 lives from across the world so far. Scientists are struggling to find a drug or a vaccine that can prove worthy against the effects of COVID-19. Even the United States, one of the most powerful nations in the world, has seen more than 81,000 fatalities due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the numbers are still on the rise. Meanwhile, Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser to the government of India, spoke to India TV on Tuesday and spoke on as to when the country may come up with a vaccine to cure coronavirus.

Speaking on the lockdown in the country, Raghavan said the government is focussing on the steps to be taken if we ease the restrictions in the country. Raghavan also explained the five main points that we should implement in our habits, even if the lockdown is lifted.

"There are five basic things that should be kept in mind - wearing a mask, maintaining cleanliness, following social distancing norms, testing and tracking," principal scientific adviser to the government of India, Vijay Raghavan said.

Further, Raghavan spoke about the coronavirus vaccine and how far has India reached in the process.

"We should understand that preparing a vaccine for a pandemic usually takes 10 to 15 years and the expenditure for the same is nearly 300 million dollars," Vijay Raghavan said.

"Currently, scientists from around the world are trying their best to prepare such a vaccine within a year, which requires a lot of resources," Raghavan added.

India is collaborating with other nations as well, on preparing a vaccine for coronavirus, Raghavan said.

Commenting on by when will India be able to come up with a COVID-19 vaccine, Vijay Raghavan said, "if all goes well and if the process is followed appropriately, India is very likely to come with a coronavirus vaccine in the next 8 months."

Further, Raghavan said once the vaccine is prepared, it will be distributed to the other nations of the world.

Meanwhile, ss the country is under lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8 PM today. During his address, PM Modi is likely to make an announcement on the lockdown in India.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 70,000-mark; while the death toll nears 2,300.

