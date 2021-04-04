Image Source : PTI Centre closes vaccine registration for healthcare, frontline workers following reports of fake entries

The Central government has decided to close the registration of healthcare and frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccination after reports of fake registration under these categories came to the fore. About 24 per cent spike in registration under these categories has been observed in the last few days. In a letter to states and union territories, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that some ineligible beneficiaries are being registered as healthcare and frontline workers and getting vaccinated in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines.

He stated that there has been a 24 per cent increase in the healthcare workers database in the past few days. "...it has been decided that no fresh registrations in categories of HCWs and FLWS will be allowed with immediate effect. Registrations of persons aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on Co-WIN portal."

"I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials for wider dissemination of this policy decision for compliance. However, universal vaccination of already registered HCWs and FLWs should be ensured at the earliest," the Health Secretary stated in the letter.

So far, 7.44 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

COVID-19 vaccination drive is going on across the country since January 16, 2021, for different groups of beneficiaries. The first category of priority group included healthcare workers and frontline workers as decided with a goal to protect them.

Vaccination started for healthcare workers on January 16, followed by vaccinations for frontline workers from February 2. Later, persons aged 60 years and above and those aged 45-59 years with identified 20 co-morbidities were covered from March 1, 2021.

Subsequently, from April 1, 2021, all persons aged 45 years and above are eligible for COVID vaccination.

