'2 doses technically not possible': Officials deny possibility of woman receiving covid vaccine double shots

After a controversy arose over reports of a woman purportedly getting two shots of an anti-Covid vaccine in one go at a primary health centre in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district, health officials claimed that only one dose was administered.

The condition of a woman, who was allegedly administered two shots of the vaccine is stable, officials said. A senior official, meanwhile, ruled out the possibility of two doses being given in one go.

Two doses technically not possible

"It is technically not possible to administer two shots to anyone back to back," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told PTI in Lucknow after reports emerged that the auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM), who gave the shots, was on a phone call leading to the goof-up.

After the administration of one dose of the vaccine, the syringe and needle have to be disposed of as the "auto-disable syringe" cannot be reused, Prasad explained after reports about the alleged negligence went viral on TV channels.

Kanpur Dehat’s Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Katiyar, meanwhile, said Officiating Medical Superintendent I H Khan, who was asked to probe the incident, met the woman, Kamlesh Kumari, to know the facts and she denied that she received two shots of the vaccine.

“It was shocking that any health worker would give two doses of the vaccines at a time”, CMO added.

Women's clarification to be shared soon

Over a question as to why Kamlesh Kumari herself spoke before the media that she was given two doses of the vaccine earlier, the CMO said the woman has given in writing that she was administered only one dose of the vaccine. The CMO further said the written clarification of the woman will be shared with the media soon.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh and senior health officials would also be apprised of the woman’s Kumari's fresh version, the CMO said, adding that the written reports would also be submitted to the DM.

The woman's family members earlier had created an uproar at the health centre and later senior officials, including the district magistrate and chief medical officer, were informed.

What family members informed earlier

The family members told reporters that Kamlesh Kumari, in her 50s, had gone to Marhauli PHC on Thursday to get her first vaccine shot where an ANM ended up giving her two doses.

When Kumari inquired about two injections being given to her, the ANM reprimanded her instead of apologising for the mistake, they alleged.

The family members further said due to the double dosage of vaccination, Kumari developed mild swelling in her hand, although no serious symptoms were reported.

District Magistrate Singh told PTI that he has taken note of the complaint and asked the CMO to inquire into it and submit a report to him.

