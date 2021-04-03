India records 89,129 new COVID cases, 714 deaths, biggest 1-one day spike since September

Image Source : AP Police officers hold banners during an awareness drive for a coronavirus prevention drive in Hyderabad

India on Saturday reported 89,129 new Covid-19 cases and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. India's cumulative case tally is now 1,23,92,260 and the death toll is 1,64,110.

The active cases have now increased to 6,58,909 comprising 5.32 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent. Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,64,110 on Saturday with 714 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

The country has been recording an unabated spike in cases from over three weeks.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana are states of "grave concern".

Daily cases the country peaked on September 16, 2020, with 97,894 people testing positive for the virus in a single day. A total of 24,69,59,192 samples tested for Covid-19 as of Friday.

