Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records over 47,000 new coronavirus cases, 202 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 47,827 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 27,13,875, the death toll increased to 55,379 with 202 new fatalities.

As many as 24,126 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 24,57,494. The number of active cases stands at 3,89,832.

Mumbai set another record by reporting 8,832 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise, taking its caseload to 4,32,192. Twenty deaths in the state capital took the toll to 11,724.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 84.62 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.91 per cent.

Currently, 21,01,999 people are in home quarantine and 19,237 are in institutional quarantine.

