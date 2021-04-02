Pune night curfew from tomorrow; restaurants, hotels shut for 7 days as Covid cases surge

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Pune night curfew, lockdown news latest updates.

Pune, one of the worst affected cities in Maharashtra by Covid-19, has decided to impose night curfew from 6pm to 6 am starting tomorrow (Saturday, April 3). Hotels, restaurants, bars, shopping malls, markets and religious places will also remain close for at least one week, the Pune district administration has announced.

The administration has allowed only home delivery of food, medicines and other essential items.

The Pune district reported as many as 8,011 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative count to 5,42,422, a health official said.

This is for the second consecutive day the district has recorded more than 8,000 cases.

On Wednesday, the district had reported 8,605 new infection cases, its biggest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune city's neighbouring industrial township, reported 2,113 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 1,42,251.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to address the state at 8.30 pm. A decision regarding strict restrictions or even lockdown may be announced by him.

