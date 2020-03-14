Image Source : FILE Coronavirus: Swimming pools closed in Greater Noida till April 15

Swimming pools in Greater Noida will remain closed till April 15 as a precautionary measure to check the coronavirus threat. The restriction is applicable on private and public use of swimming pools in schools, colleges, hotels and residential societies, the district administration said in an order. According to the district Health Department, 854 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar were under surveillance for the novel coronavirus till Friday.

Since mid-January, samples of 170 people were taken, of which 115 resulted negative and one positive, while reports of others were awaited, according to officials.

"In the wake of precautionary measures being taken to check and control coronavirus (COVID-19), the usage of all swimming pools in Gautam Buddh Nagar which are primarily located in schools, hotels and societies, among other places, is completely banned till April 15," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said in the order.

Besides administration officers, copies of the order have also been sent to the Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Authority and all have been asked to ensure strict enforcement of the order.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 84, including two deaths, one each in Karnataka and Delhi, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

