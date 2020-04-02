COVID-19: Haryana reports first death after 67-year old from Ambala dies

Image Source : PTI 67-year-old Haryana man dies of novel coronavirus

A 67-year-old man, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus died in Chandigarh on Thursday. According to the details, the patient was a resident of Ambala in Haryana and was receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Chandigarh. He succumbed to coronavirus at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Chief Medical Officer said. As on Wednesday, Haryana had reported a total of 29 positive cases of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, as many as nine coronavirus patients were discharged from different hospitals in Haryana's Gurugram. Overall from Haryana, of the 29 positive cases detected, 13 have recuperated and discharged.

Besides Gurugram, 6 positive cases were reported from Faridabad, 4 from Panipat, one each from Palwal, Hisar, Sonepat and Ambala districts, two in Panchkula and 3 in Sirsa district.

Two patients of Panipat, one each of Faridabad and Palwal were also discharged.

J.S. Punia, Civil Surgeon of Gurugram, said the district has not detected any positive case in the last 8 days.

According to him, the reported cases in Gurugram include 4 from Palam Vihar, 2 from Nirvana Country Sector 50, two from Sector 9A and one each from Sushant Lok and Emar Palm Garden Sector-83.

The health department took samples of 131 persons on Wednesday, including 86 in government labs and 45 from private labs. Overall, the Gurugram administration has taken samples of 579 persons and 483 have turned negative.

Besides 6,150 persons have undergone thermal screening and have been recommended home quarantine in the district.

